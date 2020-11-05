Virtual Alzheimer’s Association conference offers education, information to caregivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and the Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter is holding a free, virtual caregiver conference designed for both family and professional caregivers. Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter Program Director Denise Parras discusses how this conference will work and how caregivers can sign up.

The Alzheimer’s Association 16th Annual NM Caregiver Conference takes place virtually on November 6 and November 7. The event will provide participants with presentations designed to educate, inform, and uplift caregivers.

There will be separate tracks provided for professional caregivers on November 6 and for family caregivers on November 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Professionals will receive a certificate of completion.

To register for the conference, visit alz.org/newmexico or call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 where you can receive assistance registering for the conference. You can also visit the Alzheimer’s Association’s website to take part in volunteer opportunities or make a donation to the organization online.