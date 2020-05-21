Virtual ABQ Beer Week kicks off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Beer Week is going virtual. Thursday kicks off the annual event though this year it will look a little different.

You can celebrate and enjoy local breweries and restaurants all from the comfort of home. The virtual event will broadcast fun, new ways to engage with Albuquerque breweries, sample new releases and even experience delicious food pairings.

ABQ Beer Week runs from May 21, 2020, through June 3. On Thursday, Red River Brewing Co. will be releasing their Desperado Mexican Lager and Kilt Check Brewing Co. will release their Lockdown Lager.

For a full list of events, visit ABQ Beer Week’s website.

