ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ronald Mcdonald House Charities of New Mexico is excited to announce the 3rd annual Rock Your Socks! Virtual 5k presented by PNM.

This distance-based fundraising event invites the public to exercise wherever and whenever you want from June 12-19. All proceeds will benefit RMHC-NM and the families.

By committing to Rock your Socks! Virtual 5K you can compete against others or simply complete the 5k for fun. You can participate in any way you choose. So whether you take a walk through the neighborhood, enjoy a family bike ride, hike a new trail, or run your favorite route or any new creative ways you exercise you can support the house.

Be sure to use:

#RockYourSocks

#ShowYourStripes,

#KeepingFamiliesClose

@RonaldMcDonaldHouseCharitiesofNewMexico

@rmhcnewmexico

The deadline to register is Sunday, June 19. For registration to receive socks, please sign up by Sunday, June 12, to allow time to receive your socks by mail. You can register online at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/rys52/. Registration is $10. If you would like to received striped socks, registration will be $20.