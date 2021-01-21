Virtual 2020 New Mexico State Fair nationally recognized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is being recognized for its creative programming during its virtual event held in September. The fair was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fair officials still pulled it off virtually. The International Association of Fairs and Expositions and the Western Fairs Association awarded the New Mexico State Fair with several awards virtually according to fair officials.

“Recognition for our commitment to delivering the fair under circumstances none of us could have foreseen just a year ago is humbling,” said General Manager Dan Mourning in a news release. “the fair industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, but we got creative and we got to work delivering the best experience possible to the people of New Mexico because we know the value of this event in New Mexican’s hearts.”

Meanwhile, the New Mexico State Fair was also named by the WFA for “feature fair” for 2021. WFA planners and organizers will be visiting the 2021 fair to observe and learn how the fair is executed according to the news release. Fair officials say the New Mexico State Fair will be held from Sep. 9 through Sep. 19, 2021.

According to a news release, the IAFE and WFA conventions recognized the New Mexico State Fair for the following awards:

IAFE

Hall of Communications

1st place: Video at-home activities, Science Girl’s Lab – Egg drop experiment video

2nd place: At-home activities – Science girls’ Lab PDFs

Competitive Exhibits

2nd place: Schools arts online exhibit

Agriculture Awards

2nd place: Innovative; use of technology in agriculture – livestock show and sale

Sponsorship

1st place: Sponsor communications – sponsor packet/sponsor letter

WFA

Division I – Virtual Fairs

1st place for Class 3: Larges fair with 2019 attendance between 250,000-499,999

Division 2 – Virtual Online Competitions (non-fair time)

2nd place: Online SPAM contest

Division 3 – Virtual Auctions

1st place: Virtual livestock auctions and sales

Division 6 – Community Outreach