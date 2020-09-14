Virtual 2020 New Mexico State Fair begins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 Virtual New Mexico State Fair kicks off on Monday. New Mexicans can head to the State Fair’s social media and website to join in on the entertainment, shopping, and online competitions.

The nine online competitions include dessert decorating, dressing up pets as livestock, and photography. This week there will be virtual performances from Spectaculars, New Mexico artists, People’s Choice Awards, and even karaoke.

You can vote online now for the virtual competitions. The virtual State Fair continues through Saturday.

