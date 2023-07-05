ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is asking for clients of the VIP Beauty Salon and Spa who received injection services including vampire facial or Botox injections to visit the South Valley Public Health office for free HIV and hepatitis B/C testing. Two customers of the salon were found to have been infected with HIV after receiving treatment at the salon.

In a news release Wednesday, the DOH said it received a report of a new HIV diagnosis where the only HIV exposure was a vampire facial received at the spa in 2018. The DOH said after further investigation, they identified more HIV infections with either direct or indirect connections to the spa. They said former VIP Spa clients need to be retested even if they had a negative test previously.

The DOH is offering three walk-in free testing sites for former clients of the spa. They will be held at the South Valley Public Health office at 2001 El Centro Familiar SW at the following times:

Friday, July 7, from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday, July 18, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The owner of the spa, Maria Ramos De Ruiz pled guilty to five counts of practicing medicine without a license in late 2022. She was sentenced to three and a half years in prison. The VIP Spa closed on Sept. 7, 2018.