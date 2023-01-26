ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque announced they received a $50,000 grant from The New Mexico Economic Development Outdoor Recreation Division for an edible trail at the Larry P. Abraham Agri-nature Center.

The trail will begin at a pollinator garden. Meander through a community garden and plaza with raised beds and edible landscaping, cross a field of ancient grains, and connect with the Griegos Lateral Acequia that bisects the Los Poblanos Open Space. Public access to the trail will include formal educational programming in an outdoor classroom and self-guided learning through interpretive signs along the route. Construction on the trail will begin in the coming months.

Los Ranchos will also host its 2nd annual matanza. That event will be Fe. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Located at 4920 Rio Grande Blvd NW. Tickets, adult $25, kids ages 6-12 $12, and 5 & under are free. Purchase tickets at matanza2.eventbrite.com. For more information visit losranchosnm.gov.