Village of Corrales planning improvements for busy road

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Getting the job done themselves. Corrales is trying to gain control of the main road through the village from the state, so they can fix it up.

Locals say this road is used as a short cut from Rio Rancho, and as a result, the condition of the road has suffered. “The road has been kind of the heartbeat of the community,” says Ron Curry, village administrator.

Corrales Road is the main artery in and out of the village. “It’s rare I’m not on this road every day,” says Deborah Michael.

But locals will tell you, “The condition of the road is very poor,” says Richard Levine.

Now, village administrators want to fix that. “We have the capacity to do it we have the capability to do it,” Curry says.

Right now, the road falls under state jurisdiction, but the village is making plans to take control. “If there is something that pops up on the road, if you have a problem on the shoulder or a pothole pops up, we’re going to go take care of it. We’re not just going to wait on the state,” Curry says.

Village administrator Ron Curry says they want to oversee maintenance, construction and have the power to lower the speed limit on the road. “We do want to maintain safe speed limits in Corrales. If we have control over the road, the speed limit is something we can administer ourselves,” Curry says.

Eventually, they hope to make the area more pedestrian friendly with sidewalks. “As you look at a walkway, you want to find a way to safety. Maybe where somebody would have pedestrian traffic, they could go from one area to another safely,” Curry says.

Residents say they’re on board if it makes the village safer. “I’m glad someone, whether it’s the state or the city of Corrales, is active in trying remedy the increase in congestion and improve the roads,” Levine says.

There are no set plans in place to re-do the road. The move to take it over would have to go before the village council. If it’s approved, then they would reach out to the Department of Transportation to begin negotiations. The village administrator says they hope to have a decision from council within 90 days.