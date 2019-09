ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A candlelight vigil is being held Sunday in Albuquerque to honor five-year-old Renezmae Calzada.

Last weekend an Amber Alert was issued to Renezmae, after days of searching, authorities found Renezmae’s body in the Rio Grande on Wednesday. A vigil was held in her memory at Española Plaza last week.

Sunday night’s vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Montgomery Park. Attendees are asked to bring candles.