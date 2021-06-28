Vigil to be held for victims of Saturday’s hot air balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A vigil is being held Monday night for those killed in the weekend hot air balloon crash. This, as we hear from the family of one of the victims. Investigators say on Saturday, the balloon began to plunge, hit a power line, and burst into flames.
- Several bystanders try to help victims in hot air balloon crash
- Balloon pilot remembered for his unique, positive personality
- Fifth victim dies in SW Albuquerque hot air balloon crash, cause under investigation
- Saturday’s balloon crash marks 4th deadly crash in over a decade
- Remaining names of hot air balloon crash victims released
- 2 victims identified in Saturday’s hot air balloon crash
Five people died including Susan Montoya who was an assistant principal at Georgia O’Keefe Elementary, her husband, John was an educational assistant at Sandia High School. Also on board were Marty Martinez, his wife Mary, and the pilot of the Izia, Nick Meleski, who flew in several Balloon Fiestas.
PNM says they donated $100,000 to the families of the victims to use as they wish. The vigil is expected to be held at 6:30 p.m. at the crash site off Central and Unser. Meleski’s family released the following statement Monday:
Our family is deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved friend, Nick Meleski, an amazing husband, father and grandfather. The outpouring of messages and support from our family, friends and ballooning community in New Mexico and across the world is greatly appreciated. Nick truly loved bringing the beauty and charm of ballooning through the skies in New Mexico and around the world, and we will cherish the memories of him for the rest of our lives.
Our hearts are broken for all those who lost their lives, and we are mourning with the entire Albuquerque community. We are grateful to the people who immediately assisted at the scene and for the first responders who were committed to helping in every way possible.
We ask that media outlets and members of the public who seek to express their condolences respect our privacy at this time.
Sincerely, The Meleski Family