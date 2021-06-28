Vigil to be held for victims of Saturday’s hot air balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A vigil is being held Monday night for those killed in the weekend hot air balloon crash. This, as we hear from the family of one of the victims. Investigators say on Saturday, the balloon began to plunge, hit a power line, and burst into flames.

Five people died including Susan Montoya who was an assistant principal at Georgia O’Keefe Elementary, her husband, John was an educational assistant at Sandia High School. Also on board were Marty Martinez, his wife Mary, and the pilot of the Izia, Nick Meleski, who flew in several Balloon Fiestas.

PNM says they donated $100,000 to the families of the victims to use as they wish. The vigil is expected to be held at 6:30 p.m. at the crash site off Central and Unser. Meleski’s family released the following statement Monday: