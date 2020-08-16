Vigil held for slain Nob Hill bartender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The popular Nob Hill bartender shot and killed by police earlier this week was honored by loved ones Saturday. Fifty-year-old Ken Reiss was described by dozens of family and friends Saturday as a welcoming and kind-hearted man who will be missed by many, especially in the Nob Hill community.

Reiss was a bartender and co-owner of Carraro’s and Joe’s Place near UNM. Early Tuesday morning, Albuquerque Police responded to Reiss’ neighborhood near Princeton and Girard after he called them about a possible home invasion.

Police tell us when they got there, Reiss took off running, officers followed him, and that’s when police said Reiss shot at officers, and police fired back. Reiss died at the hospital.

Fast forward to Saturday where hundreds of people gathered outside the bar to pay their respects, holding signs and pictures of their friend and sharing stories about him. One of the speakers was Reiss’ 21-year-old son who wishes his father was still here Saturday.

“I loved him to death, and when I did get to see him it was such a highlight and I really miss him. And lately, I’ve just been trying to cherish the memories,” said Devon Reiss.

During the vigil, friends said they still want answers about the shooting. KRQE spoke with neighbors who live near where the shooting happened. They told KRQE that Reiss did shoot first.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesperson with APD emailed KRQE this statement in regards to the shooting and their ongoing investigation: