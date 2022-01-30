ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family members joined together Saturday to remember the life of Allen Sandoval, who was shot and killed last week. Police say 21-year-old Fransisco Espinoza Almeida Jr. forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home last Saturday.

He found Sandoval in a bedroom and that’s when, police say, he shot Sandoval several times and fled the scene. Those at the vigil say more needs to be done to end gun violence. “We just really want justice for Allen and there has to be more done with the gun laws and to hold him accountable, hold him accountable,” said Sandoval’s mother, Brenda Edmunds.

Espinoza-Almeida Jr. has a detention hearing set for March 1.