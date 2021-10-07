Vigil held for man killed in shooting near Old Town

A vigil was held Thursday night in Albuquerque to remember Nelson Gallegos who was killed in a road rage shooting while taking his grandson to school. | KRQE’s Jami Seymore

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A vigil was held Thursday night to remember a man who was killed in a road rage shooting while taking his grandson to school. Nelson Gallegos Jr. was killed Wednesday morning near Old Town.

His wife has a message for the wanted killer. “He had to get killed here on this street…shot like a dog. When all he wanted to do was say the right words to this man. This monster. You’re a monster and you’re a coward, whoever did this to my husband,” said Jeannie Gallegos.

Family and friends gathered to remember Gallegos calling him a loving soul. They shared a recent video of him dancing. Gallegos’ father saying they were best friends and enjoyed going to church together. Albuquerque Police haven’t released many details, just saying the shooting happened Wednesday morning at Central and Rio Grande, just outside the Central Grill Restaurant.

Gallegos’ family says he was taking his seven-year-old grandson to school when he got into a verbal argument up the street on Central. They kept driving, then Gallegos got out of his car to talk to the other driver when he was shot and kill instantly in front of his grandson. The driver fled and is still wanted.

The city confirms Gallegos worked for the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority. Coworkers drove by Thursday night in their water trucks to show support. Gallegos was also a military veteran.

Gallegos was killed on his birthday. Police have not said if they have a suspect but the family says police have combed through surveillance video and have a good description of the car.