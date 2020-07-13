Vigil for Spc. Vanessa Guillen held at National Hispanic Cultural Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People from across the Albuquerque metro are honoring the life of the army soldier whose death sparked national attention. Vanessa Guillen was found beaten to death after going missing from Fort Hood in April.

Now in Albuquerque, locals are coming out to show support for her family and demand an investigation into her murder. “We feel that there has been a lack of attention that she has been receiving nationwide. Being military personnel, she definitely deserves justice and deserves attention,” said event organizers Jasmine Jackson, Arthur Bell, and Alyssa Banuelos. The army says they have launched a full investigation into Guillen’s death and the military at Fort Hood as well.

