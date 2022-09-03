ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a vigil for Rosario Zito Saturday at Giovanni’s Pizzeria. Zito was shot and killed Tuesday night during a robbery.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: 75% of Albuquerque APS students not proficient in math – where Albuquerque students stand
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 1 de Septiembre 2022
- Crime: Student arrested, charged in Del Norte High shooting scare
- New Mexico: Roadrunner population is booming in New Mexico
Sylvan Alcachupas is charged for his murder. The vigil starts at 7:30 p.m.