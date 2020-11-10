Viewing passes now on sale for ‘Inside Yjastros’ flamenco project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Institute of Flamenco is used to having its theatre filled all season long for performances. However, due to the pandemic things are looking a lot different this year.

One of the National Institute of Flamenco’s flagship programs is Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company. Yjastros is a 20-member flamenco company made up of 17 dancers and three musicians.

Artistic director for Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company, Joaquin Encinias discusses the “Inside Yjastros” special filming project that blends the power of performance with behind-the-scenes documentary footage from the company’s 20th year. Encinias teamed up with Incredible Films for the project that brings together curated choreography from the last four years with interviews with the company’s members.

“Inside Yjastros” premieres on Friday, November 13 at 8 p.m. Viewing passes offer 48-hours of access and are available to purchase for $20 at nifnm.org.

