View the newest Latin films in-person, online at 9th Annual Cine Magnifico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shining a light on films and artists from Spanish-speaking countries, Instituto Cervantes is celebrating the 9th Annual Cine Magnifico, the Albuquerque Latinx Film Festival. Administrative Coordinator Manuel Gonzalez highlights what the community can expect from the festival this year.

This year, Cine Magnifico will include about 20 films and shorts that are all directed by Latino filmmakers and are New Mexico premieres and in some instances, U.S. premieres.

In addition to the films, there will also be several round tables with professionals in the film industry and meetings with local and international filmmakers and actors. The festival will be held in-person and online from October 22 to October 24.

All online screenings are free. In order to receive access to the films, festivalgoers must request access online and will then receive an invitation. In-person program tickets are also available and can be purchased online. For additional information and the film schedule, visit cinemagnifico.com.