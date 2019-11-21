View ‘The Dark Crystal’ and preview ‘The Jim Henson Exhibition’ during Albuquerque Museum’s 3rd Thursday event

Jim Henson’s influence and legacy spans almost unimaginable depths from creating “The Muppets” and “Sesame Street” to directing classic fantasy films like “The Dark Crystal” and “Labyrinth”. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those who grew up watching his work and the Albuquerque Museum is now offering the opportunity to see his unique pieces of artwork in person.

The Albuquerque Museum’s Director Andrew Connors and Associate Curator of Education, Jessica Coyle visit the set to discuss the traveling exhibition.

On Saturday, November 23, The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited opens at the Albuquerque Museum and will run through April 19, 2020. The exhibition reveals how Henson and his team of builders, performers, and writers brought “The Muppet Show”, “Sesame Street”, “Fraggle Rock”, “The Dark Crystal”, “Labyrinth” and more.

The exhibit will also showcase a range of artifacts related to Henson’s career with items including over 20 puppets, character sketches, storyboards, behind-the-scenes footage, costumes, film and television clips. Visitors will also get the opportunity to participate in interactive experiences allowing them to attempt puppeteering on camera and to even design a puppet character.

On Thursday, November 21, visit Albuquerque Museum for a teaser evening for the Jim Henson Experience during the museum’s 3rd Thursday event. Guests will be able to create a screen print of a skeksis from “The Dark Crystal” with local artists Jon Sanchez and Jeremy Montoya.

A screening of the film will also take place including a Q&A with Henson Studios’ puppet fabricator Michael McCormick. You can also purchase discount $5 tickets to return to see the exhibition.

On the opening day of the exhibition on Saturday, November 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. guests can view the Jim Henson Exhibition for a reduced price of $5 with general admission waived.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Cheryl Henson, the daughter of Jim and Jane Henson and president of the Jim Henson Foundation, will be present at the exhibition to discuss her father’s contributions to the art of puppetry.