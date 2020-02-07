View science demonstrations, meet BB-8 from ‘Star Wars’ at Super STEM Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Explore the wonders of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics during Super STEM Saturday. The event will feature a variety of exhibits and activities related to the STEM field.

CEO of Be Greater than Average, Shelly Gruenig, Oscar Martinez from the Tech Engagement Office, and student Samantha Martinez visit the set to demonstrate some of the activities available at the event. Super Stem Saturday is free to attend, open to the public and will be held on February 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Oscar explains that several universities, sports teams, and laboratories will be participating in the event. There will be stage shows, demonstrations and guest appearances including Science Bob and local personality Science Girl. Free parking will be available at the event.

The official BB-8 from “Star Wars The Force Awakens” makes a special appearance on set as Shelly explains that he has been loaned to Be Greater Than Average by the Albuquerque Balloon Museum while he is being repaired. BB-8 will be on display at Be Greater Than Average’s booth during Super STEM Saturday.

Oscar and Samantha then demonstrate how to make a cloud using liquid nitrogen and boiling water, just one of the many experiments and activities that will take place during Super STEM Saturday.