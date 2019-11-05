View Morgan dollars, variety of currency at Albuquerque Coin Club’s fall coin show

Named after George T. Morgan, the Morgan dollar is the most popular coin collected in the United States. Hundreds of millions of these coins were minted between 1878 and 1904 and then again in 1921 as the result of the immense production of silver from Nevada mines starting in the 1850s.

President of the Albuquerque Coin Club, Phil Vitale explains the significance of Morgan dollars as well as the club’s upcoming fall coin show.

The 2019 Fall Coin Show will feature a variety of coins and currency on display as well as those available to buy, sell, or trade at the event. There will also be free appraisals as well as door prizes and free parking at the show.

The 2019 Fall Coin Show will take place on November 15, 16, and 17 at the Marriott Albuquerque Pyramid North located at 5151 San Francisco Rd. in Albuquerque. Admission to the event costs $3 on Friday and Saturday and only $2 on Sunday.

A weekend costs $5. Police officers and military members in uniform receive free admission.