View local bands, help end child homelessness during Burque Niños Stream-a-thon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cuidando Los Niños wants to invite the entire community to take part in their 2nd Annual Burque Niños Stream-a-thon. This event will feature an all-star lineup of local bands you’ve been missing for months.

You can stream their performances and help raise money for Cuidando Los Niños in their effort to help end child homelessness in Albuquerque. Cuidando Los Niños Development Director Ashley Martinez discusses how you can take part in the event.

Cuidando Los Niños aims to break the cycle of homelessness for children and families by providing high-quality early childhood education, therapeutic services, supportive housing, and parent education. This year, the Red Light Cameras, El Cuervo B&B, Desert Muse, and the Launchpad will be benefitting Cuidando Los Niños through the Burque Niños Stream-a-Thon.

The event will be streamed on clnabq.org and social media platforms on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Viewers can stream band performances and help raise funds for CLN in their effort to end child homelessness in Albuquerque.

There is a suggested donation of $10 to help CLN reach its goal of $5,000. All funds received for the event will benefit the organization and will be put towards programs and services. You can also make a donation to Cuidando Los Niños online.