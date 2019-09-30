Video: Woman wandering along I-40 arrested after refusing to heed officer’s warnings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a familiar sight ⁠— people wandering or hitchhiking along the side of the interstate in Albuquerque as traffic whizzes by. Recently, a police officer caught up with a woman doing just that, but when he tried to help her, she gave him an earful.

I-40 near the Juan Tabo exit is not a place to be wandering around.

Lauren Mora: “Can you please take me to a shelter?”

Officer: “Go where?”

Mora: “To a shelter.”

Earlier this month, drivers had reported the woman was stumbling while walking on the eastbound shoulder of I-40.

Officer: “Why are out walking on the interstate?”

Mora: “Because I just got dumped off.”

The officer tried, again and again, to get the woman off the interstate, giving her a few chances to walk up the on-ramp to safety.

Officer: “You can’t be out here.”

Mora: “I don’t give a f***. That’s why I was going that way.”

The woman, 35-year-old Lauren Mora, would have been in the clear if she had just listened, but she wanted to argue.

Officer: “Walk that way.”

Mora: “Can you trade me shoes?”

Officer: “You can’t be here.”

Mora: “I’m sure you have a small d*** too.”

Officer: “Keep walking that way.”

The officer gave her one last chance.

Mora: “You ain’t nothing but a f****** b****.”

Officer: “If you get any closer, I’m going to take you to jail.”

Mora: “Pshh…I ain’t getting no closer. Ain’t nobody…I didn’t get closer.”

Officer: “Put your hands behind your back. You’re under arrest.”

Mora is no stranger to police. She’s been arrested for meth, dining and ditching at Applebees, and for refusing to get out of traffic on Gibson.

Mora: “So what am I getting charged for officer?”

Officer: “Soliciting a ride from a roadside.”

When the officer got Mora to the police station, she wasn’t done putting up a fight and made wild accusations before getting processed.

Mora: “No, this guy’s gonna rape me.”

KRQE News 13 reviewed the entire hour-long video and that officer who arrested Mora never did anything inappropriate. He remained patient with her the whole time.