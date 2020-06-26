VIDEO: Woman licks officer’s pen in hopes of spreading COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a bizarre confrontation during the height of the coronavirus shutdown. Police lapel video shows an Albuquerque Police officer trying to ticket a woman with a history of heckling officers.

“Is everything OK?” Albuquerque Police officer Jason Brown asked a woman, later identified as 38-year-old Ramie Chavez. “Yeah,” she replied. “Why are you running out in front of cars in the street?” The officer asked.

The officer’s lapel video shows what happened the night of April 28. After being asked again why she yelled at his passing patrol car, Chavez replied, “Give me one second,” and started a Facebook live stream on her cell phone.

The officer said he stopped his car after Chavez ran at his patrol car in the middle of the road and shouted something at him as he was driving his police unit on Fourth street near downtown Albuquerque.

“Why would you yell at me when I’m driving down the road and then step out in front of my car?” The officer asked. “Why would you take what I did personal at all?” Chavez replied. “I’m not taking it personal, I’m asking you why you did it,” said the officer.

The officer asked to see her ID. Video shows her throw it on the ground, stating, “Please stay six feet away from me, is that so difficult?”

“Let me tell you what, we’ve had two fatal accidents tonight with pedestrians,” an exasperated officer told Chavez. “I did not jump out into the middle of the street. You’re catastrophizing on that,” she said.

When the officer told her she’d be getting a ticket and asked her friend to wait at the corner, that’s when things escalated. Chavez shouted, “F*** you bro!”

“I’m not your bro,” the officer replied. “You’re f*** right you’re not, you’re a f*** pig,” said Chavez. “I thought I smelled bacon. Maybe that’s why I yelled.”

“You’re not helping this situation ma’am,” said the officer. Chavez continued cursing at the officer.

Officer Brown eventually asked Chavez to sign a traffic citation. “By signing this you’re not admitting guilt, you’re letting me know you’re aware of the court date,” he said. “I’m not gonna sign that,” Chavez replied.

“Okay, go ahead and turn around and put your hands behind your back please,” said the officer. He said he’d arrest her so she could see a judge in the morning if she refused to sign the citation. “Hold on, hold on, hold on,” said Chavez, pausing to talk to her Facebook live stream audience.

“God you guys, even signing this I feel like I’m under such duress, like this is intimidation,” she said to her Facebook audience. She reluctantly signed the ticket in the end.

Before she signed the citation, Chavez licked the officer’s pen and delivered a message. “Just in case I have the coronavirus which I hope I do, I hope it spreads to you,” she told the officer.

In the end, he let her keep the pen. “Here’s your citation and your ID, don’t miss your court date,” the officer told Chavez.

“Stay out of the street,” he added. “F*** you!” Chavez replied. She was issued a misdemeanor traffic citation for the incident.

Court records show Chavez was charged twice last year for escalating police scenes with officers. In one incident, she was charged with disorderly conduct and inciting a riot when police were dealing with an armed suspect downtown. In a second case, police said they were trying to assist a woman in crisis on the I-40 overpass when Chavez showed up and started shouting at officers.