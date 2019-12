ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the latest two ART bus crashes, bringing the total number of crashes to 10.

In the first, a driver of a muscle car tries to cut through the ART lanes to turn in the middle of a block when the bus hits the car, sending the driver to the other side of the road.

In the other, a pickup driver begins to turn on a red light and collides with the bus.