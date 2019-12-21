VIDEO: Two children witness mother get arrested for DWI

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two young children were caught in the middle of a DWI arrest.

Officers got a call about their mother, 32-year-old Angela Loerwald after surveillance video shows she walked into a convenience store on Louisiana near Paseo Del Norte. “Honestly, she came in here, bro, and I was like, ‘what is going on?’ She couldn’t even walk straight. I was like, somethings going on,” a witness said.

The criminal complaint shows the witness working at the store called police later because he heard a car horn honking and he says he saw the woman asleep, slumped over the steering wheel, in the car with her two children.

Police say Loerwald smelled like alcohol and did poorly on field sobriety tests. They arrested her for aggravated DWI and child endangerment. After slipping out of her cuffs, she begged police to cut her a break.

While officers make the arrest, the children wait for their dad, who was at work, to pick them up.

Loerwald does not have a criminal history. Her attorney says they look forward to trying the case in court and clearing her good name.

