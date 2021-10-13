VIDEO: Thieves make off with over $10K worth of movie props, family heirlooms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who works in the New Mexico film industry is asking for help to catch some thieves. They made off with more than $10,000 in movie items and family heirlooms.

Ian Troy was on vacation when a neighbor alerted him about the break-in. Troy said his family was devastated to come home and see what was taken. He says it’s not about the money but the sentimental value behind it all.

“I’m still trying to assess what was taken, everything that was taken. I would probably guestimate anywhere from $10,000 and $20,000 maybe more, I might be forgetting stuff,” said Troy.

Being part of the film industry in the state, Troy has worked on various projects and says his shed stored a 3D printer to help make movie props which the thieves stole. He says he fears some of those items, including fake money, prop drugs and a prop gun will be used to cause further crime throughout the metro.

Troy says all of the props can be replaced but what he wants back most is something of sentimental value, his grandfather’s collection of Meerschaum pipes he acquired while serving as a marine in Europe during World War II.

“That’s all I want back, to be honest with you. I can replace everything else and the only thing I want is the family stuff,” Troy said.

Troy has filed a police report with the Albuquerque Police Department. Troy says he does not expect the thieves to go to jail but hopes his story will alert others to be more cautious in their neighborhoods so they won’t get hit by crooks.

Troy’s neighbor also had her shed broken into and numerous items were stolen. If you recognize any of the thieves, call the police.