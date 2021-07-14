VIDEO: Suspected drunk driver leads NMSP on wild chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows a suspected drunk driver leading police on a long chase back and forth on I-40 around Albuquerque, topping speeds of one hundred miles an hour. It all started on June 10 around 2 a.m. on I-40 near Wyoming, when a New Mexico State Police officer noticed a white BMW SUV coming up behind him.

The driver, Joseph Gomez slowed down then decided to make a run for it, hitting speeds over a hundred. Swerving around cars on the interstate and even using the shoulder to elude police.

Eventually, he turned off into Moriarty, where he hit a curb. Within a minute, dashcam video shows Gomez’s rear tire flying off. That’s when Gomez decided to ditch the BMW making his way into a truck stop, where he was maneuvering through semis, before slamming into a brick wall.

It wasn’t caught on video, but Gomez took off running but didn’t get far. Before officers nabbed him. Within minutes of his arrest, the 55-year-old was passed out in the back of the police car.

Gomez refused to take a breathalyzer or let police draw his blood so he was arrested for aggravated DWI. Police said he already has two DWI convictions and no driver’s license.