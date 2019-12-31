Closings & Delays
Video: Suspect arrested after leading APD on high-speed chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows a driver going up to 104 mph through the streets of Albuquerque as he tried to ditch police.

State Police dashcam video shows 19-year-old Dominick Cano running more than a dozen red lights while driving on the opposite side of the road back in November.

The chase ended in a crash at the eastbound frontage road and southbound road underneath the Big-I. Police say Cano admitted to being on a three-day meth binge and that was the reason he took off.

Cano was released on his own recognizance and ordered to report to pre-trial services. He failed to do so; there is now a warrant out for his arrest.

