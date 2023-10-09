ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows shows an arrest that started with spike strips in an Albuquerque motel parking lot; that led to a suspect trying to escape, crashing into a truck and trying to carjack someone.

On May 3, Albuquerque Police officers spotted a stolen Audi parked at the Motel 6 on Coors and Iliff. When officers tried making contact with 43-year-old Marco Tijerina, he sped off. An officer waiting outside the motel parking lot tries using spike strips to stop Tijerina, seconds later Tijerina collides with a truck at the intersections. After the crash, he jumps out of the Audi and takes off on foot.

Officers catch up to him at a nearby gas station where they find him trying to steal a truck from a man who is pumping gas. Body camera video shows the owner of that truck trying to pull Tijerina out of the driver’s seat as officers run up. Tijerina eventually surrenders and is taken into custody.

Police learned Tijerina had three felony warrants. He was booked into MDC and charged with three new felonies.