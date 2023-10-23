ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a home surveillance video, you can hear dozens of gunshots and see 20 cars speed off in a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood this weekend.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the Paradise Hills neighborhood near Irving and Unser. Authorities said it stemmed from a party on the block.

“It sounded like about 100 rounds and that was just one minute. Being in it, it seemed like it was about 5 minutes, maybe it was 2-3, who knows,” neighbor Freddy Lopez said. “It just sounded like a true war zone just back in forth, constant nonstop, wondering where the police was.”

Lopez was in his camper when the shots rang out. One bullet pierced every wall inside the camper, barely missing him.

While few details have been released, BCSO said four people were injured at the scene on Alegria. Three people were hit by a car, and a fourth was struck by gunfire.

“14, 16 years I have been here, and this is only the second incident where I have ever seen a lot of vehicles, police officers, in front of our neighborhood,” Ivan Alcocer, a neighbor said. “It’s hard to describe, you know, nothing like this ever happens in our neighborhood.”

BCSO said the four victims were at the party, but not residents of the neighborhood. All of them were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said no arrests have been made.