VIDEO: Sixth ART-related crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city released video Friday of the latest crash involving an ART bus. It happened on Wednesday at Central and 52nd Street.

The car is blurred in the video because it was an undercover police officer. It began to turn left even though the signal is red, right in front of the bus.

The bus’ front fender had a few scrapes and smudges but was able to get back on route. Two passengers were on the bus at the time and were not hurt.

This crash was the same exact spot where the first ART-involved crash happened a week ago. So far there have been six crashes involving the buses, and all appear to be the other driver’s fault.