Video shows wrong-way driver that caused crash on Montgomery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque say they’re fed up with reckless drivers. A viewer shared a video from his dash camera showing someone going the wrong way on Montgomery between Louisiana and Pennsylvania Sunday night.

Video shows the car weaving back and forth across lanes. The driver then approaches an intersection and hits their brakes to avoid a turning car but that ends up causing a collision. While other cars stopped, the wrong-way driver did not. “It’s very scary you know a lot of people now a days, I don’t know why but these past couple of months they’ve been a little worse in my opinion,” said Albuquerque resident Dustin Dade.

A police report has been filed. It’s unclear if police have found the wrong-way driver.