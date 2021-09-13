Video shows the aftermath of fatal July crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A married couple was killed in a high-speed crash in late July and the Albuquerque Police Department believes alcohol may have been a factor. Now more than a month and a half after the crash, the man witnesses say is responsible still has not been charged.

The couple’s SUV was hit so hard in the Lomas and Louisiana intersection that it ended up a block away and the truck of the man being investigated for in the crash, exploded. Robert and Bonnie Hartwig died after being rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck 35-year-old Omar Martinez survived and was awake following the crash.

Now, seven weeks after the crash, Martinez has still not been charged but officers did get a lot of information from witnesses the night it happened.

Officer: “So, these guys went right away, through the green?”

Witness: “Yeah.”

Officer: “So, this one, the truck ran the red light?”

Witness: “Yeah.”

Witnesses told officers Martinez was flying down Lomas and had been for more than a mile when he ran a red light and t-boned the Hartwig’s SUV. “I just heard a big bang and then seen the car fly this way and then the truck stop right there,” said one witness in lapel video.

APD believes alcohol may have played a factor in the crash and if so, it wouldn’t be the first time Martinez got behind the wheel drunk. court records show Martinez has two prior DWI convictions from 2006 and 2008 and just last year, his now ex-wife told APD he was addicted to drugs.

Now, APD says they are still investigating the crash and waiting for toxicology results before filing any potential charges. In one of Martinez’s DWI convictions, he was going 35 mph over the speed limit. At this point, officers have not said how fast Martinez may have been going when witnesses said he collided with the Hartwig’s SUV.

APD says once their investigation is complete they’ll forward the case to the district attorney’s office.