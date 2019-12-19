Video shows scooter crash into ART bus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments another driver turns in front of an ART bus. This comes after reports of two new crashes that happened Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the bus approaching the intersection at Central and 52nd Street, where the scooter is sitting in the left turn lane. As the bus begins to pass, the scooter starts taking a left-hand turn on a red light, marking the eighth ART bus crash.

Wednesday, the city says there were two more crashes involving ART buses. One happened around 7:30 a.m. near Central and Washington, the other around noon near Wellesley. That brings the total to 10 crashes.