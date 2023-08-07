ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New police lapel video shows the chaotic scene that unfolded in Rudy’s Bar-B-Q parking lot after a man reportedly opened fire and hit two innocent people. The incident happened on June 16 at the Rudy’s on Carlisle, just north of I-40, around 6:45 p.m.

Police responded to the area after reports of a man in the parking lot with a gun. As officers arrived, a security guard directed them where to go. Officers immediately heard gunfire.

“I know the series of gunfire exchange took about a minute or so from start to finish, but in my mind, it seemed to take forever,” said Officer Savage.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Emilio Mirabal. He is accused of shooting two people in the parking lot. None of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities are calling this an officer-involved shooting, saying an APD officer and NMSP officer fired their weapons after the initial shooting occurred. Mirabal was not hit by gunfire.

The officer who initially fired shots told investigators what led him to that decision.

“I could see the muzzle flash of the handgun aimed in my direction. As I turned the corner the moment was tense, unpredictable, and rapidly evolving,” said Savage.

When officers took Mirabal into custody he was rambling about what happened. Mirabal has an extensive record of arrests for murder and aggravated assault.

He faces nine counts including aggravated battery and aggravated assault on a peace officer. He has a hearing Wednesday, August 9, concerning this case.