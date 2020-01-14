Video shows riders take action when man is caught drinking on city bus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kicked off a city bus by other riders. New video shows what happened after an Albuquerque man was caught drinking on a city bus.

The video shows bus passengers trying to talk to the man before things took a violent turn. The fight broke out back in December after another passenger spotted 35-year-old Michael Hovel drinking vodka on a city bus.

The bus driver tried to drop Hovel off at the bus stop on Lomas near I-25, but Hovel refused to get off the bus. That’s when other riders stepped in, trying to convince him to leave so they could continue with their route.

It didn’t take long for things to get physical. Hovel punched one of the riders twice in the head and threatened to cut him. The rider was eventually able to get Hovel off the bus, but he didn’t leave right away. In the video, Hovel is seen punching the outside of the bus.

Police say Hovel caused more than $2,000 in damage to the bus. Hovel is charged with assault and for damaging the bus. An ABQ Ride spokesperson says the driver followed proper protocol in stopping the bus and immediately called security.

Back in September, an ABQ ride bus driver took matters into his own hands, kicking an unruly passenger off the bus and even punching him. That driver is on suspension as the city tries to figure out what to do with him.