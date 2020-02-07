Video shows officer-involved shooting on I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video has been released showing the tense situation on I-25 in Albuquerque that led a state cop to draw his gun, opening fire in January. The officer was checking out an abandoned jeep when a man came walking toward him with a gun and he paid a price for it.

A check on an abandoned vehicle, took a violent turn as 26-year-old Roman Craig approached a New Mexico State Police officer on I-25 near San Mateo. The officer got a call from another officer driving by warning him someone was approaching with a gun.

The officer continues to yell commands. Then Craig raises his gun as cars continue to zoom by, so the officer fires his gun. Once backup arrives, the officers handcuff Craig, who wasn’t seriously injured.

It is unclear where Craig came from since that wasn’t his broken down jeep. He was shot in the leg and remains in jail awaiting trial for aggravated assault on a police officer for pointing a gun at the officer.

Before this incident, Craig has had three different encounters with Albuquerque police for causing disturbances. APD believes he has mental problems.