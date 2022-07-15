ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mom recently arrested for shooting her one-year-old boy in the foot has been in trouble with the law before over her parenting decisions.

In a police body camera video, you hear a 7-year-old girl tell an APD officer that she gets left home alone often to watch her 9-month-old brother while her mom leaves for 20 to 30 minutes at a time. Neighbors confirm the kids are always by themselves. This happened in October of last year after APD got a call on a child neglect case. Officers made their way to the Four Hills Studios on Central near Tramway.

But when the kid’s mother, Samantha Sanchez, arrives, she’s not remorseful – she’s angry. After several conversations, things escalate. In the video you see Sanchez fighting with officers for several minutes, even kicking them. After officers finally get Sanchez into the back of a police car, she makes a prediction.



“I will get my s*** dismissed anyways, there is no evidence.”

Sanchez was wrong. She was convicted shortly after that and given a one-year suspended sentence. She’s still awaiting trial for accidentally shooting the toes off her now one-and-a-half-year-old son while she was fighting with her boyfriend. The Children, Youth and Family Department could not say if she still has custody of her kids.