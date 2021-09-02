Video shows moments shots rang out near Christ Lutheran School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Terrifying moments for two Albuqureque schools Thursday afternoon. One person was shot in the parking lot of a private Christian school while across the street, Sandia High School students were having lunch. Police are investigating if students were involved. Dashcam video captured what happened after a father picked up his daughter from pre-school.

A series of gunshots can be heard on the video just moments before Paul Durkin was putting his little girl in her car seat, her class had just ended at Christ Luthern pre-school on Candelaria near Pennsylvania. Video shows the panicked dad call 911 and he takes off like others in the parking lot. Police then moved in. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina says some young adults were walking from Sandia High School and cross the street to the parking lot of Christ Luthern School where they started fighting. One of them pulled out a gun and shot a person.

Medina says a person showed up at UNM Hospital with gunshot wounds. “Everybody that I could see was high school age over in that area,” Durkin said.

APD says multiple people were detained but police have not confirmed if any of the people involved were Sandia students. They say they’re opening two investigations. “Of course one of the things we were concerned about is where did a juvenile possibly obtain a firearm. I’ve instructed our investigative units to conduct two parallel investigations. Number one into the actual shooting itself and number two to see if we can do a source trace to see where this firearm came from,” Chief Medina said.

“It was really scary.. you know the only thing I could think of at the time was trying to protect my daughter,” Durkin said.

Less than a month ago, a teen was shot and killed at Washington Middle School. Chief Medina says enough is enough and kids should not be going through this while at school.