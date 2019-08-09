Video shows moments after woman threw dog from balcony

Warning: The above video contains elements some might find disturbing.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, people are getting a look at the horrifying moments after police say a woman threw her dog off a downtown Albuquerque balcony — and it’s this new video that has now landed her husband in legal trouble too.

Initially, the woman’s husband wasn’t facing any charges, but when detectives got their hands on this disturbing video, he was then charged for his involvement. KRQE News 13 has blurred parts of the video, although some people may find it graphic.

Witness: “She threw it off the balcony…that’s why it’s hurt…Yeah, it’s dead. Oh, f***.”

The video shows Ashley Scott, the woman who police say threw her puppy out a three-story downtown building, trying to give the dog CPR.

Witness: “I called police and Animal Control already.”

While police were on their way, Scott tried to explain why she did something so horrible.

Witness: “God told her to.”

Ashley Scott was arrested that same day, charged with extreme animal cruelty for killing her dog named “Turkey Melt.”

Witness: “First she said Satan told her, then God told her, but she’s f****** crazy.”

It wasn’t until days later that detectives got their hands on this video, and it’s what happens next that got Scott’s husband in trouble.

Witness: “What are you taking it away for? Hey, are you trying to destroy the evidence? ‘Cause I’m recording you right now.”

The video shows Wesley Scott dragging the dead dog down the sidewalk into an alley. Scott is then seen waving at the man’s camera before placing the dog in the dumpster.

Witness: “The police and Animal Control are on their way man and you’re on video.”

Scott was arrested on Wednesday and booked into MDC, facing two counts of tampering with evidence and the improper disposal of an animal.

Witness: “That’s not how you dispose of an animal…the authorities are coming.”

At the end of the video, appearing to have little remorse, Ashley Scott sounds off at the man recording her.

“Jesus is my best f****** friend,” she said. “I said, sit.”

Making little sense, she then disappears into an alley.

Wesley Scott appeared in court Thursday and was released on his own recognizance. His trial is set for September.

Ashley Scott was also released from jail early this week. She is required to submit random drug and alcohol tests.