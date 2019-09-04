Video shows moments after man crashed into State Police office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the moments a driver busted through the gate of a State Police office in Albuquerque.

Surveillance video from last month shows the Nissan SUV drive into the public parking lot of the office on Carlisle near I-40. A man gets out and tries the door. When he finds it locked, video shows him driving around the building and smashing through a gate into a back lot. He parks, gets out and wanders around again, before leaving through a different gate, which automatically opens for him.

Police say that man is Gilbert Durades-Lahera, and shortly after this incident, he’s accused of driving downtown and ramming the doors of Metro Court. State Police say at their facility, Duardes-Lahera was yelling that someone was “out to kill him.”

He’s currently out of jail awaiting trial.

