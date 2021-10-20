Video shows middle school student beating another as no one appears to intervene

*Warning: Video above may be difficult to watch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shocking moments unfolded in the hallway of an Albuquerque school as cell phone video captures a middle school-aged boy hitting a girl repeatedly, even as she tries to walk away. A parent says she’s outraged that no one stepped in to help the girl.

“I was at work and I got a text message from my daughter and it was a video of a teenage boy hitting a little girl,” said the parent. “She was walking away and he continued to hit her.”

The mother wished to remain anonymous. However, she says her child’s friends watched the incident unfold Tuesday at the K-8 George I. Sanchez Collaborative Community School in southwest Albuquerque.

“I was really scared because my daughter does go there and that could’ve been my child. I felt really sad because you see the little girl walking away and no one’s trying to help her. They’re just walking by her,” said the parent, who noted the attack was so severe, the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment. “They picked her up and took her to the emergency room. She did have a broken nose and a busted lip.”

The parent says it’s not the first incident she’s heard of at the school — and it’s not the first one we’ve reported on. Earlier this month, KRQE reported on a lawsuit involving a former employee of the school, accused of kicking a fourth-grader in the back, the incident captured on surveillance video. Back in 2019, an 11-year-old student said bullies escalated to the point of leaving him with a broken wrist.

“There’s been several incidents that have happened at that school,” the parent said. “The school doesn’t really seem to do anything about it so that’s why we’re reaching out to you guys.”

In a statement, Albuquerque Public Schools says they are aware of the incident and taking appropriate actions, going on to say they also do not plan to comment on the video, itself. As for the mom we spoke with, she just wants something to be done to stop the violence in the school.

“I just hope that someone does something about this because it’s already too much and it’s really getting scary,” said the parent. “I think they need to be watched better. There’s too much going on and they’re not really being watched.”

The parent also says she now plans to remove her own children from the school because of the recent events and knows of others who are doing the same. APS also says the consequences for assault could result in suspension, expulsion or even legal action, and they ask all district families to seek mental health services if needed.