Video shows jaywalker check traffic, hit by ART bus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man checks for oncoming traffic but still somehow managed to walk right in the path of an ART bus. The man survives.

The University District is well-known for jaywalking but many of them aren’t anticipating a bus coming at them from the opposite direction of oncoming traffic.

ABQ RIDE video shows a jaywalker who didn’t look both ways before stepping off the curb between Yale and University.

KRQE News 13 spent about an hour in the University District and caught 30 people crossing central illegally.

“Time. You know there is no parking on campus so you’re always running to class so it’s a lot easier when there’s no cars. There’s no cars right now. I could totally run across there right now,” says Sophie Goetzmann.

Since there are several blocks between many of the crosswalks, students say its a risk worth taking.

“Just keep double-checking no matter what. That’s what I do on the regular,” says Jonathan Padilla.

In the video, the man does look to see if any cars are coming but he only looks one way. Even though the bus lane is on the westbound side of Central, an ART bus could be coming from either direction.

The portion of Central in the University District is too narrow to have two art lanes. People in the area say jaywalking was an issue before ART.

“The city is not doing anything to submerge that problem,” says Leonard Webster. Some worry if the jaywalking continues, “I think there is going to be a lot more fatalities,” Webster says.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the city to find out if there are any plans to add more crosswalks in the university district. They tell us they are always looking for ways to improve the art corridor.

The city tells us there are protected crosswalks at every signalized intersection and eight hawk signals along the ART route.