ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has recently obtained surveillance video of the recent incident at Coronado Center on Black Friday, where 15-year-old Isaiah Montoya is accused of firing a gun toward the mall.

The video shows Montoya chasing someone and exiting the building before firing a shot towards the mall. After the shot was fired, the video shows crowds of people running out of the center not knowing what was happening.

Montoya took off after firing the gun. He later turned himself in to authorities on Sunday evening. He is scheduled for a detention hearing in juvenile court on Tuesday afternoon.

The Albuquerque Police Department believes Montoya was fighting with another juvenile over a dispute that started on social media, and pulled out the gun when the two saw each other at the mall.

The Albuquerque Police Department is set to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to give an update on the incident. That news conference will be live streamed on this page.