Video shows incident that cost APD officer his job

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the incident that led to an Albuquerque police officer being fired and criminally charged.

APD says Officer John Hill was leading 47-year-old Jackson Howe into a cell at the southeast substation on Louisiana in February.

Officer Hill: “Hey, you better not (inaudible) like that again. You understand me? Sit your a** down.”

Howe: “F*** you.”

Officer Hill: “Sit your a** down.”

Howe: “I’ll talk to anybody I want, you wetb*** a**. F*** this. F*** you.”

Howe had been arrested on assault, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges. One of the officers can be heard thanking Howe for being cooperative, but moments later he starts yelling obscenities at a female officer.

Officer Hill: “Hey, shut the f*** up.”

Howe: “You shut the f*** up.”

Officer Hill: “Listen to me, you’re not gonna talk to me that way. Everybody else…”

Howe: “I don’t give a f***. Do it! Do whatever the f*** you want to do to me.”

Officers moved Howe to a holding cell. That’s where Officer Hill is seen pushing Howe into a wall while telling him to never talk to a girl like that.

APD says Officer Hill tried to claim the suspect was flailing and resisting. Hill was fired earlier this month and charged with a misdemeanor battery charge.

According to online court records, Howe’s been arrested 19 times in the last four years for everything from battery to criminal damage to property.