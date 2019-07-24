Video shows high-speed chase through Albuquerque streets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the wild chase and shooting that happened when New Mexico State Police beefed up their presence in Albuquerque back in May to help curb the crime problem.

The twelve block chase started when a State Police officer tried to pull over a Chevy, which instead took off down Central.

The officer tried to put a quick stop to the chase by ramming into the pickup as it turned onto Washington Street. However, the chase took a dangerous turn.

The officer took a shot down the busy street at the pickup as it sped off down the block. Speeds would top 80 miles an hour on a residential street and surrendering was clearly not on the driver’s mind.

The driver of the Chevy also started driving the wrong way, barreling towards Lomas. The pickup truck then runs the red on Lomas, slowing down to narrowly avoid a disaster.

New Mexico State Police are still investigating the shooting by the officer. Also, no one was hit during the chase.

The driver ditched the pickup in an alley a few blocks away after he lost the officer. Police say there were guns found inside.

A week later police tracked down the truck’s owner, Daniel Franco and arrested him following a standoff.

Franco is charged for that case and for being a felon with a gun. when he started the chase, he may have figured he was a wanted man because he’s accused of shooting a neighbor in the leg two days earlier.