Video shows Good Samaritan stop suspected shoplifters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of suspected thieves is accused of robbing an Albuquerque gas station over and over. However, the last time, a Good Samaritan happened to be there and he wasn’t afraid to put a stop to it.

Adam Gates: “They’re looking around like this, like super sketchy. So I knew something, I had a feeling something was going to go down.”

KRQE News 13 first reported about Gates’ good deed, right after the crime happened at the Circle K on Osuna and Jefferson in late September.

“A lot of people say, see something, say something, I’m more of a see something, do something kind of guy. We live in a dangerous city,” said Gates.

Gates says that night, he pulled a gun on two guys to try and stop them from stealing four cases of beer.

Gates: “So, when they came running out with the beer I already had my door partially open, and I took them down at gunpoint.”

Officer: “Do you remember like, what you said to them?”

Gates: “Yeah, get the f*** on the ground. Yeah, I was yelling.”

Gates says one guy got away, but he managed to stop Angelo Garcia, who happened to bring his teenage son along for the ride.

Officer: “How old is your son?”

Garcia: “He’s uh, 14…13…14.”

Garcia had become a familiar face at this Circle K.

Clerk: “They’ve been coming in, running to the back, and grabbing like multiple 30 packs and running out.”

However, he likely won’t be back if Gates has anything to say about it.

“Thursday night was a beer run, the next thing for this guy… is it a carjacking? Is it a mugging? Is it going to kill somebody? It has to stop,” said Gates.

The teen’s mother came and picked him up that night. Police say he did not help carry out the crime.

Garcia was let out of jail pending trial.