Video shows driver plow into ART bus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows the moments a driver runs a red light, slamming into an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus.

You can see the bus slows to a stop at a red light on Central and I-25 earlier in March. A red Ford Explorer then hits two other cars before plowing into the front of the bus.

Both the SUV driver and the bus driver were taken to the hospital. The bus driver had a few minor cuts.

Meanwhile, the city says it had to replace the front-facing windshield and do some repairs.

There have been three pedestrian crashes involving ART buses including one fatal one back in January. There have also been 32 ART bus accidents involving other vehicles.

