Video shows customer lash out at fast-food worker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Restaurant workers get their share of rude customers but this is over the top. A customer tossed a soda in an employee’s face all because she tried to do her job.

Misty Stevens says she was following company policy when she refused to take the customer’s credit card because he couldn’t prove it was his. “That’s one of the most disrespected moments I’ve ever felt in my life,” says Stevens.

Stevens has worked at Bob’s Burgers on Eubank for nearly eight years. In that time she’s seen her fair share of angry customers.”People belittle us, cuss at us, talk bad to us,” Stevens says.

Last week a customer decided abusive language wasn’t enough and took it a step further throwing a soda in her face. Stevens refused to let him use a credit card that had a woman’s name on it.

“It’s our policy we have to have an ID for all credit cards here and if you don’t have an ID then we can’t take the credit card,” Stevens says.

He claimed he was using his wife’s credit card and she has a different last name. Stevens says she wanted to confirm it was his wife’s card.

“He explained to me that she was in bed sick and I told him I’d let him video chat her and he could go ahead and use the card and he refused to do it,” Stevens says.

Longtime server Tom Booth says the degrading behavior is common in the restaurant industry.

“I think a lot of times when people are rude, their expectations of getting their needs met isn’t working in the scenario that’s happened,” Booth says.

He says even when things aren’t going a customer’s way. “This is a job that deserves respect like any other,” Booth says.

Stevens hopes her story will serve as a reminder for people eating out. “People can’t just come in here disrespecting us like that, we’re humans too,” Stevens says.

Stevens shared the video and story on Facebook just a few days ago. It has gotten thousands of views and more than 500 comments, all of them supporting her.

APD is investigating the case. They haven’t tracked down the man in the video yet but he could be charged with assault.