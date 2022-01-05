Video shows crews rescuing 21 people stuck on tram cars at Sandia Peak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office released new video on Wednesday of the Sandia Peak Tramway rescue. BCSO’s Metro Air Unit helped 21 people, consisting of employees from the tram, as well as the TEN 3 restaurant, off the tram on New Year’s Day. The group became stranded when the weather caused the cable to become looped causing two tramcars to get stuck.

The video shows the hours-long rescue where the crew is seen loading the victims onto the helicopter one by one and flying them off the mountain. On Tuesday, tram officials say it’s unclear when the tram will reopen saying their priority right now is maintenance work.

Back in August 2020, riders were stuck in each tram car due to a mechanical issue. They were stuck for nearly four hours. In the 1970s, more than 30 people were rescued after a car became stuck for more than 24 hours.